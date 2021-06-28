Chadron authorities investigating 21-year-old woman's death

Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman reported Saturday.

A local contractor discovered the body of Emily Misner as he entered a small business in downtown Chadron where he had been doing remodeling work, according to information released by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug. Chadron Police and Haug, who also acts as coroner, responded at about 9:45 a.m. and the Nebraska State Patrol was later contacted to assist in the investigation.

Haug said, "After a review of the scene, witness interviews and an initial analysis of physical evidence, the preliminary inquiry leads investigators to believe that foul play was not involved" in the woman's death.

The investigation is ongoing, with an autopsy, toxicological screening and additional testing ordered, he said. Also, anyone who had contact with the woman in the days prior to her death or believes they may have information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Chadron Police Department, 308-432-0510, or the Nebraska State Patrol, 308-632-1211.