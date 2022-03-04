Chadron man sentenced on federal charges

A 61-year-old Chadron man will serve 13 years in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography.

In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Bryan Morse had been sentenced Friday. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Morse to 156 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Morse will begin a 20-year term of supervised release.

Morse received an enhanced sentence because he had two prior convictions relating to the sexual abuse of children. In January 1988, Morse was convicted of sexual assault on a child. He was later convicted of enticement of a child in April 2001.

Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from a social media company, Kik, that a Kik account was involved with sharing child pornography. Another tip was provided to law enforcement about child pornography being traded over Skype. Both tips led agents to Morse. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his residence in Chadron. The warrant was executed on December 18, 2019. During the execution of the warrant, several electronic devices were seized.

Morse was home at the time when the search warrant was executed. Morse allegedly told the agents he used chat rooms to trade child pornography and that child pornography would be found on devices seized by law enforcement. When the devices were examined, the agents did in fact find numerous photographs and videos depicting child pornography.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

