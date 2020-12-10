 Skip to main content
Chadron Police continue to seek public’s help in id’ing suspect in armed robbery
Chadron Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the Cheema’s Gas and Liquor Store, at about 4 p.m. Police observed a man driving a brown pick up, a brown F150, from the scene and a woman was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.

One of two suspects in the robbery turned herself into authorities on Tuesday, Chadron Police Department released Thursday. The woman, identified as Ashley Two Two, 33, has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting an armed robbery. The woman turned herself into the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in Rushville and she is now being held in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on a bond of ten percent of $250,000, according to the release.

Sgt. Jarvis Wallage said that the department continues to ask for the public’s help in identifying the man suspected in the robbery.

“We know the two suspects are local to the regional area and believe there are people in our regional area that know who he is. We believe that he has fled Nebraska and is no longer in the Chadron area,” he said. “We are also looking for the firearm that was used in the robbery as well as any of the liquor taken from the store. U.S. currency was also taken along with several lighters and cigarettes,

Anyone with information related to the man or woman who entered the store is asked to contact police. Tips can be reported by calling the police department at 308-432-0510. You can also report tips anonymously, and be eligible for a cash reward, by calling 1-800-422-1494 or by going online to Nebraska Crime Stoppers and submitting a tip, www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com.

Breaking News