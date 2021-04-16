Chadron Police Department to participate in Regional Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

It is never safe to drive when impaired. This not only means refraining from drunk driving but also drug-impaired driving. If you think driving while high won’t affect you, you are wrong; it has been proven that THC – the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects – slows reaction times, impairs cognitive performance, and makes it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. The bottom line is this: Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal and can be deadly to the driver and other road users.