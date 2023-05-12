CHADRON — Few details were known as of publication, but Chadron Police officers arrested a suspect in an incident that involved a report of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle near the college in the community.

Chadron Police responded about 6 p.m. to a report of an active shooter and that shots had been fired on the south side of the Chadron State College campus in the area of C Hill. According to scanner traffic, law enforcement officers were still searching for the suspect at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, but had narrowed its search area to an area on Maple Drive. Shortly after 10 p.m., scanner traffic indicated police had taken a man into custody and also recovered a weapon.

During the incident, according to reporting from the Chadron Record and Chadrad.com, police asked everyone to remain calm and that residents in the C Hill area shelter in place and lock their doors as a precaution in a community-wide alert. The Nebraska State Patrol was also reported to have responded and its SWAT team requested.

Chadron State College's campus had also gone on lockdown, with persons on campus also urged to shelter in place.

According to reporting by Chadrad.com, information from police indicated that though shots were fired on multiple occasions, there is apparently no evidence that the man ever fired in the direction of any individual. No one was hurt during the incident and search.

Earlier in the day, Chadron Police issued an alert to the public seeking information about an armed robbery at a local bank. Chadron Police have said the two incidents are not connected.

The Star-Herald will update this report as more information is released.