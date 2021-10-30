Chadron Police offer Halloween safety tips

— Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

— Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.

TRICK-OR-TREATERS

— Do not trick-or-treat by yourself. Stay in a group.

— If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.

— Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.

— Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.

— Walk! Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways.

— If there are no sidewalks, stay as far left of the roadway as possible.

— Always assume the driver does not see you.

— Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on.

— Never approach a vehicle offering candy.

— Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

HOMEOWNERS