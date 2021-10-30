Chadron Police offer Halloween safety tips

CHADRON — Halloween is a wonderful time of year and a special “treat” for our youth. To ensure everyone who chooses to participate in our beloved trick or treat traditions has a positive experience, Chadron Police suggest following these tips:
PARENTS
— Always escort your young children and carry a flashlight.
— Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.
— Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.
— Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.
— Instruct your children never to enter any homes.
— Stay in well-lit areas.
— Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.
— Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.
— Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.
— Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.
— Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.
— Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.
— Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.
TRICK-OR-TREATERS
— Do not trick-or-treat by yourself. Stay in a group.
— If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.
— Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.
— Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.
— Walk! Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways.
— If there are no sidewalks, stay as far left of the roadway as possible.
— Always assume the driver does not see you.
— Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on.
— Never approach a vehicle offering candy.
— Wait until you get home before eating any treats.
HOMEOWNERS
— Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.
— If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.
— Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.
• Never invite children into your home.
— Keep pets away from children.
— Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.
MOTORISTS
— Drive slowly and cautiously.
— Look for children on the street, crossing driveways, and darting in between parked vehicles.
— Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction
— Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.
— Never drink and drive.