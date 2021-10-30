 Skip to main content
Chadron Police offer Halloween safety tips
Chadron Police offer Halloween safety tips

  • Updated
CHADRON — Halloween is a wonderful time of year and a special “treat” for our youth. To ensure everyone who chooses to participate in our beloved trick or treat traditions has a positive experience, Chadron Police suggest following these tips:

PARENTS

— Always escort your young children and carry a flashlight.

— Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.

— Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.

— Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.

— Instruct your children never to enter any homes.

— Stay in well-lit areas.

— Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.

— Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.

— Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.

— Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.

— Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.

— Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

— Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.

TRICK-OR-TREATERS

— Do not trick-or-treat by yourself. Stay in a group.

— If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.

— Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.

— Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.

— Walk! Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways.

— If there are no sidewalks, stay as far left of the roadway as possible.

— Always assume the driver does not see you.

— Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on.

— Never approach a vehicle offering candy.

— Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

HOMEOWNERS

— Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.

— If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.

— Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.

• Never invite children into your home.

— Keep pets away from children.

— Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.

MOTORISTS

— Drive slowly and cautiously.

— Look for children on the street, crossing driveways, and darting in between parked vehicles.

— Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction

— Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.

— Never drink and drive.

Breaking News