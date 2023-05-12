CHADRON — Few details were known as of publication, but Chadron Police officers arrested a suspect in an incident that involved a report of a man shooting a rifle near the college in the community.

Chadron Police responded about 6 p.m. to a report of an active shooter and that shots had been fired on the south side of the Chadron State College campus in the area of C Hill. According to scanner traffic, law enforcement officers were still searching for the suspect at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, but had narrowed its search area to an area on Maple Drive. Shortly after 10 p.m., scanner traffic indicated police had taken a person into custody.

During the incident, according to reporting from the Chadron Record and Chadrad.com, police asked everyone to remain calm and that residents in the C Hill area shelter in place and lock their doors as a precaution in a community-wide alert. The Nebraska State Patrol was also reported to have responded and its SWAT team requested.

Chadron State College's campus had gone lockdown, with persons on campus also urged to shelter in place. Emergency phone notifications were to used to issue an all clear when the situation resolved, Chadron Record Managing Editor Marcus Dykes told the Star-Herald.

Earlier in the day, Chadron Police issued an alert to the public seeking information about an armed robbery at a local bank. It's not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

The Star-Herald will update this report as more information is released.