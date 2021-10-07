Chadron Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

The boy, named Greggory Pond, had last been seen at about 7:30 p.m. at the Pump & Pantry in Chadron, getting into a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion with SD plates, Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said in a press release.

Pond is described as being Native American, 4’11” and weighing approximately 150 pounds, having black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt, black pants, black and white shoes.

Pond is possibly with Rowland Coomes, who is described as a 34-year-old Native American male, 5’7” in height and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Hickstein did not release if there is a connection between the child and Coomes.

Coomes is described as driving white or grey minivan with the back window broken out with plastic covering it.

If anyone sees the boy or know where he may be located, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Chadron Police Department, 308-432-0510. Any one with information on the location of Rowland Coomes is also asked to the Chadron Police Department.