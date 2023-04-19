In a press release, Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said The City of Chadron Water Tower, located to the southeast of the Chadron State College campus, sustained more than $22,000 worth of damage as the result of being shot six times on the east side of it. Evidence suggests the shots were fired from the area of the CSC Rangeland Building or South Ridgeview Road area. The shots appear to be of varying calibers and depths on the water tower. It is suspected the damage occurred some time between April 11-April 12.