Chadron Police seeking suspects in armed robbery

The Chadron Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery Saturday.
Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino released that police responded at about 4:08 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in progress at Cheema's Gas & Liquor Saturday.
Responding officers quickly located a pick up, a brown F150, traveling east on Bartlett Road, located on the north side of Chadron, and the driver matched the description of one of the suspects described in the robbery. A second suspect, a woman, is also described as having been involved.
Lordino described the driver as wearing a blue bandanna around his neck and avoiding eye contact with officers as he drove past officers. An officer attempted to stop the driver, but he fled onto Slim Butte Road, heading north toward South Dakota. Chadron dispatchers notified the Oglala Sioux Tribe OST and advised of the suspect vehicle heading north, onto the Pine Ridge Reservation, and officers continued pursuit until the driver went through a check station on the Nebraska-South Dakota state line.
Officers had to wait for permission to enter South Dakota, but once able, they received assistance from OST and located the vehicle abandoned near a creek bottom on private property.
Lordino said officers seized a number of items from the vehicle, but had not yet located the suspects seen in the vehicle as of Saturday night.
The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying anyone near Cheema’s in a South Dakota plated brown F150 pickup.
“These types of crimes are very dangerous to both the public and police, but our quick response enabled us to identify the driver by description and then pursue the vehicle into South Dakota. We currently have several very good leads and are following up on those, but we still need the public’s help identifying the two suspects,” Sgt. Jarvis Wallage said in a press release.
Anyone with any information about the two suspects and the robbery are asked to call the Chadron Police Department, 308-432-0510. Persons can also leave an anonymous tip with Nebraska Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-1494
The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol.
