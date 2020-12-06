Chadron Police seeking suspects in armed robbery

The Chadron Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery Saturday.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino released that police responded at about 4:08 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in progress at Cheema's Gas & Liquor Saturday.

Responding officers quickly located a pick up, a brown F150, traveling east on Bartlett Road, located on the north side of Chadron, and the driver matched the description of one of the suspects described in the robbery. A second suspect, a woman, is also described as having been involved.

Lordino described the driver as wearing a blue bandanna around his neck and avoiding eye contact with officers as he drove past officers. An officer attempted to stop the driver, but he fled onto Slim Butte Road, heading north toward South Dakota. Chadron dispatchers notified the Oglala Sioux Tribe OST and advised of the suspect vehicle heading north, onto the Pine Ridge Reservation, and officers continued pursuit until the driver went through a check station on the Nebraska-South Dakota state line.

Officers had to wait for permission to enter South Dakota, but once able, they received assistance from OST and located the vehicle abandoned near a creek bottom on private property.