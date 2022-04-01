Chadron Police seize more than 10 pounds of pot in arrest Thursday

Chadron Police arrested an Oregon man on suspicion of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday.

According to information released from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein, police made contact with Allen D. Powley, 33, of Rogue River, Oregon, after he was found passed out in his vehicle in the alley of the 200 Main Street. A Chadron police officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and she awakened and identified Stolley. Two officers searched the vehicle, seizing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, including THC wax and hash.

Officers also reported locating a gram of suspected heroin, residue amounts of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. After obtaining a search warrant, the vehicle was searched further and items related to its rental papers and additional drug paraphernalia were reported to have been seized.

Hickstein said Powley was taken to Chadron Community Hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, over one pound; possession of heroin; possession of oxycodone and possession of methamphetamine – all Class IV felonies. He was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class IIA felony, and the infraction of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail in the case has been set $10,000.

