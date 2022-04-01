 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chadron Police seize more than 10 pounds of pot in arrest Thursday

  • 0

Chadron Police arrested an Oregon man on suspicion of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday.

According to information released from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein, police made contact with Allen D. Powley, 33, of Rogue River, Oregon, after he was found passed out in his vehicle in the alley of the 200 Main Street. A Chadron police officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and she awakened and identified Stolley. Two officers searched the vehicle, seizing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, including THC wax and hash.

Officers also reported locating a gram of suspected heroin, residue amounts of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. After obtaining a search warrant, the vehicle was searched further and items related to its rental papers and additional drug paraphernalia were reported to have been seized.

Hickstein said Powley was taken to Chadron Community Hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking.

People are also reading…

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, over one pound; possession of heroin; possession of oxycodone and possession of methamphetamine – all Class IV felonies. He was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class IIA felony, and the infraction of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail in the case has been set $10,000.

0 Comments

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

Minatare officer charged with stealing guns

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on accusations he stole guns from the department and sold them locally.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Seth Boyer delivers a speech during SHS boys' basketball banquet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News