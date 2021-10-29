Chadron woman accused of stealing identity of elderly client

A 47-year-old Chadron woman is accused of using her position as a certified nursing assistant and medication aide for her own financial gain.

According to information released from the Chadron Police Department, authorities arrested Heidi Irish-Tunheim charges of identity theft, Class IIA felony; criminal impersonation, a Class III felony; and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class IIIA felony. Irish-Tunheim was remanded to the custody of the Dawes County Jail, where her bond was set at 10% of $50,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Chadron Police, officials with the Chadron Police Department and Nebraska Health and Human Services Department conducted a multi-month investigation involving an elderly Chadron resident having an unauthorized credit card opened and used in their name. The investigation focused on Irish-Tunheim, who had direct contact with the resident. Police officers determined that the credit card had amassed a balance of over $5,000, and were able to obtain video of the woman allegedly using the credit card for personal gain, according to information released by the department.

On Wednesday, the he lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Jarvis Wallage, along with other members of the Chadron Police Department, served a search warrant at the woman’s local address which resulted in the seizure of financial documents and personal electronic devices.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by The Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Department of Labor and the Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit assisted in the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.