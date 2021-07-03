Changing careers brings personal improvement for Cullen Calderon

He was then taken to the local community hospital and evaluated and helped to get his contacts out.

“I was able to gather myself and get to where I needed to be,” he said. ”

He had dealt with fights before, but never did he feel like anyone was in serious danger, until that day.

When people ask him what he does for a living, they are usually curious, and he gets to share some of his experiences. Plus, he tells them the pros of the job.

“The benefits of having a state job are great, serving 20 years will land you a pension,” Calderon said. “You work a four days on/four days off schedule which makes it easy to schedule ahead of time for the whole year. ... And you get to meet some great people who are going to have your back. Working in a prison tests your comfort levels, WMCI has made me grow into a better version of myself.”

Calderon felt he received great training while being at the academy for nine weeks.

“I especially enjoyed the hands-on experience with learning self-defense training Krav Maga,” he added “I feel like I was able to use that during the stabbing.”

The cons of being a CO he said are few, but it can be stressful at times.