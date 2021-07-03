Changing careers brings personal improvement for Cullen Calderon

Wanting to be in law enforcement when Cullen Calderon grew up was only a glimmer in his heart, but as he got older, the dream became a reality.
As a child, Calderon viewed law enforcement as an honorable and respectable role in society. He wanted to be a part of that role and bring honor to his family.
When he was working in construction with his dad for three years, he gradually learned that wasn’t the long-term job for him. He heard about the positions at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI).
“I had no idea there was even a prison in Torrington,” he said. “That, I figured, was something I could picture myself doing and it was a career I could be proud of.”
As a correctional officer (CO), it is his responsibility to look out for the safety and security of both inmates and staff inside the facility.
Calderon began his career at WMCI in December 2018 for the State of Wyoming.
In the past year, Calderon has worked in the chronic mental health section of the prison.
“I deal with inmates who have mental health disorders who can portray erratic behavior,” he said. “I have to address these inmates differently than those in general population. You always have to stay on your toes because you never know what can happen.”
The skills he had learned and used in the past year helped him on a day he will never forget, a day he said, “changed my life forever, Sept. 10, 2019. I’ll never forget the date because it’s read the same way forward as it is backwards 9-10-19.”
Calderon was working outside in the yard at WMCI but came inside to help observe the chow hall during lunch.
“My friend, another CO, asked if I was OK to observe the chow hall or if I wanted to switch out,” he said. “I nodded and responded with a simple ‘I got this’.”
At this point, Calderon had just graduated from the academy and finished up additional training. He had only been on his own for three months.
As he was standing, observing inmates, he heard a commotion.
“I looked over to see an inmate had walked up to another inmate, who was sitting down and eating, and began hitting him in a stabbing like motion,” Calderon said. “I was about 20 feet from the attacker. Without any hesitation, I guess fight or flight kicked in, and I ran toward the stabbing.”
He went to grab his OC (pepper spray) but dropped it the moment he pulled it from his duty belt. Calderon knew it would waste too much time to pick it back up, so he continued to run toward the stabbing.
“In a split second, I ran and positioned myself behind the attacker and then tackled him from behind,” he said. “The attacker and I go to the ground. My chest was on his back.”
There was yelling, lots of noise and radio traffic, but Calderon said he didn’t hear anything.
“It was quiet in my mind,” he said. “All I heard was a high pitch frequency. Time slowed down and all I could hear was my dramatic slow heartbeat beating in my ear.”
Calderon’s right arm was wrapped around the attacker’s body, his left hand had a tight grip on his left wrist, which was still holding the shank (prison-made knife). The attacker began to wrestle for the shank but shortly thereafter, both the inmate and Calderon were both sprayed in the face with OC.
“The shank was thrown away from the attacker and he was quickly placed in handcuffs and leg restraints,” Calderon said. “I stood up and tried opening my eyes but had difficulty from the pepper spray. I looked behind and saw the inmate who had been stabbed was laying on his back in a pool of blood.”
“And then it hit me,” he said. “What just happened? Why did I jump in like that? I quickly pat down my body to see if I had been injured or stabbed. Luckily, I hadn’t.”
Calderon walked to medical to flush the pepper spray out from his eyes but had difficulty because he wore contacts.
“Then I started losing feeling in my arms and legs,” Calderon said. “My hands balled up into fists and I couldn’t open them. My body was going into shock.”
He was then taken to the local community hospital and evaluated and helped to get his contacts out.
“I was able to gather myself and get to where I needed to be,” he said. ”
He had dealt with fights before, but never did he feel like anyone was in serious danger, until that day.
When people ask him what he does for a living, they are usually curious, and he gets to share some of his experiences. Plus, he tells them the pros of the job.
“The benefits of having a state job are great, serving 20 years will land you a pension,” Calderon said. “You work a four days on/four days off schedule which makes it easy to schedule ahead of time for the whole year. ... And you get to meet some great people who are going to have your back. Working in a prison tests your comfort levels, WMCI has made me grow into a better version of myself.”
Calderon felt he received great training while being at the academy for nine weeks.
“I especially enjoyed the hands-on experience with learning self-defense training Krav Maga,” he added “I feel like I was able to use that during the stabbing.”
The cons of being a CO he said are few, but it can be stressful at times.
“Don’t sign up for the job if you can’t handle confrontation,” he said. “Having to be at work at 5:45 a.m., I live in Scottsbluff so I’m usually up at 4:30 a.m. on workdays. The four days on are 12-hour shifts.”
He thinks inmates overall are cooperative, but there are bad apples every now and then.
WMCI is a medium correctional facility but it doesn’t mean that it is uneventful.
“It makes it easier when you know you have some good correctional officers at your side,” Calderon said.
He sees his future continuing in Wyoming Department of Corrections and completing the 20 years.
“I see myself climbing rank once I continue to gain more experience and knowledge at the prison,” he said. “Even through I’ve excelled and earned numerous awards in my two years as a correctional officer, I still have so much to learn. I’m humbled at everything I’ve learned and experienced at WMCI. God is good.”
Calderon was awarded the American Correctional Association Medal of Valor from the American Corrections Association recently, along with employee of the quarter and employee of the year at WMCI.
The Medal of Valor award nomination states, “CO Cullen Calderon risked his own personal safety in order to prevent loss of life. And that he exhibited extraordinary bravery and valor in the line of duty, as evidenced by his action and he deserves recognition for his courage he demonstrated.” The award also states, “Calderon’s actions demonstrate the qualities of a leader and reflects his own high standards, which serve to uphold the highest traditions of the Wyoming Department of Corrections.”
At the age of 26, Calderon has acquired the career path he wanted and loves. He is not married and enjoys being outdoors and staying active while doing some of his favorite things such as hunting, fishing, hiking and working out.
“I’m a really big family guy so I enjoy spending a lot of my time with them,” he said. “I don’t have any kids, but I enjoy being an uncle to both my nephew, Titus, and my little niece, Arianna. Once a week, I like to visit with my grandparents and play cards. Our favorite is Canasta.
“ I thank God for the family he’s given me, I’m not sure what I’d do without them.”