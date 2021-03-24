Charge dismissed in Torrington prison stabbing

A Torrington prison inmate accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another inmate has had the case against him dismissed.

Laziur S. Hanway Jr. had been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Sept. 10, 2019, stabbing of another inmate, Christopher Erdington, with a makeshift knife at the Wyoming Medium Correction Institute.

In dismissing the case, Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer, representing the State of Wyoming, said the reasons for this dismissal are the defendant is already incarcerated for multiple life terms totaling 900 years, making it extraordinarily unlikely he would ever be paroled. Thus, any sentence provided herein would not be “meaningful.”

Court documents outlined that Erdington were to die and the state could prove that it were a direct result of the defendant’s acts, the state could refile charges of first-degree murder charge, with consideration seeking the death penalty.

Erdington apparently continues to suffer medical issues. Boyer said the state had been in contact with Erdington’s family and the inmate has been transferred near the family.

“He is in the hospital and is not doing very well,” Boyer said.