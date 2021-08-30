Charges filed in Scottsbluff shooting

A Scottsbluff man and two teen boys were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man.g.
Ray Noel Camacho Jr., of Scottsbluff, and teen boys, identified as being 16 and 17 years old, were arrested and have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class II felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, five counts of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor.
The two teen boys have been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court as adults, but are not being identified at this time as they are juveniles. They have both been charged with an additional count of possession of a handgun by a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. Camacho and the two teens are held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail on $700,000 bonds.
According to information released by Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson Sunday and in arrest affidavits, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Overland after witnesses reported hearing several shots being fired just before 8 p.m.. Arriving officers located numerous persons in the area, having contact with several juveniles and adults, and were informed that a disturbance had occurred. Three subjects, with witnesses identifying one as being Camacho, were reported to have fled the area.
Witnesses reported to police that Camacho had approached a residence on foot, after he had passed it and yelled at people at the residence about 10 minutes earlier. Witnesses reported that Camacho and the two teens had parked their vehicle around the corner and out of sight before walking to the residence. Camacho and the two boys got in a “very heated verbal altercation.” The altercation continued as they left the residence, with the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy both identified as having allegedly produced pistols and pointing their guns in the direction of several people, according to information in the affidavits.
As Camacho and the teens were an estimated 110 feet from the residence, Camacho and the 16-year-old boy were identified as firing guns into the crowd of juveniles and adults.
An 18-year-old man, who has not been identified, was struck by bullet and transported to Regional West Medical Center by private vehicle. Wasson said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, but his injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Police also recovered a bullet fragment from an unoccupied vehicle at another residence that had been struck and a bullet casing from the area where the two suspected shooters had been standing.
According to the arrest affidavit, multiple families and people had been gathered at a nearby business and at local residences. Dairy King, a restaurant, and a convenience store, Big Bats, are located in the immediate proximity of the residence where the shooting occurred.
“Over 14 people expressed their concern and fear of being shot, many of which can be seen on video fleeing the area, ducking, screaming and hiding behind objects as the firearms are being discharged,” a Scottsbluff Police officer said in the arrest affidavit.
According to court documents, Camacho had been wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting, as he had been ordered to wear one after a detention hearing last week in two separate cases pending in juvenile court. Police sought GPS information from that bracelet as part of its investigation.
Camacho’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7, 4 p.m. An attorney with The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, Jeff Pickens, has been appointed to defend him.
The 17-year-old teen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 2 and the 16-year-old teen is next scheduled to appear on Sept. 7.