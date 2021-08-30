Charges filed in Scottsbluff shooting

A Scottsbluff man and two teen boys were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man.g.

Ray Noel Camacho Jr., of Scottsbluff, and teen boys, identified as being 16 and 17 years old, were arrested and have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class II felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, five counts of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor.

The two teen boys have been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court as adults, but are not being identified at this time as they are juveniles. They have both been charged with an additional count of possession of a handgun by a minor, a Class I misdemeanor. Camacho and the two teens are held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail on $700,000 bonds.

According to information released by Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson Sunday and in arrest affidavits, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Overland after witnesses reported hearing several shots being fired just before 8 p.m.. Arriving officers located numerous persons in the area, having contact with several juveniles and adults, and were informed that a disturbance had occurred. Three subjects, with witnesses identifying one as being Camacho, were reported to have fled the area.