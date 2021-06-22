Cheyenne man injured in fuel tanker rollover

A 35-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming, man suffered injuries as a semi carrying a tanker trailer filled with fuel rolled Monday.

Pedro Castillo, 35, of Cheyenne, had been driving a semi with a tanker trailer on Highway 88 near Stegall Road when the semi left the roadway and he overcorrected. He lost control and the semi and the tanker trailer rolled into the ditch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Banner County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol responded and shut down Highway 88. The tanker, which was loaded with fuel, started leaking, and Hazmat crews with the City of Scottsbluff fire department responded. The Gering Fire Department also responded, assisting with extrication of Castillo from the semi, which took more than an hour. Castillo was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Air Link.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said cleanup at the site continued on Tuesday morning with a Hazmat crew taking care of the fuel spill and towing of the semi and tanker trailer expected to be complete by afternoon to allow the roadway to be fully reopened late Tuesday afternoon.

Castillo’s condition was not available as of press time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.