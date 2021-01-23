Chicago man arrested, accused of sexual assault

A Chicago man faces charges after two teen girls allege he sent them sexually-explicit text messages and groped them as they visited a relative.

Emanuel Lezine, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with three counts of child enticement, a Class ID felony; one count of third-degree sexual assault, a Class IIA felony; one count of attempted sexual assault of a child, a Class IIA felony; and two counts of child abuse with intent, a Class IIIA felony.

An investigation began on Wednesday, Jan. 20 when police were called to Gering residence regarding a woman wanting to report a sexual assault, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court. An officer made contact with a woman who wanted to report that her boyfriend, Emanuel Lezine, had been sending sexually-explicit photos to two girls, identified as ages 12 and 15.

The woman told police that one of the girls, who lived out of state, had approached the woman, wanting to talk to her “face to face about something that had happened.” The two girls disclosed to her that Lezine had allegedly touched them and sent them sexually-explicit text messages and phone calls. An officer observed one of the messages that had been downloaded.