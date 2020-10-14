Chief says interruption of school board meeting with racial tirade could be a crime

Scottsbluff Police are heading up an investigation into an incident involving multiple individuals interrupting the Scottsbluff school board meeting Monday. Through the online networking program Zoom, the individuals “bombed” the meeting, with numerous racial slurs, as school board officials sought to recognize a student.

“We initiated an investigation immediately,” Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said. “We have made this investigation a priority and realize the importance to the community.”

The student who had been speaking at the time of the “Zoom bomb,” had been being recognized for earning a Congressional Gold Medal. She had been involved in previously speaking to the board on race and diversity issues.

“This does not and should not overshadow the accomplishments of the young lady,’ Spencer said. “What she accomplished is pretty incredible and something that the community is proud of. I hope this does not take any of the focus from what she has down.”

The specific crime that could be charged arising from the incident will be decided by prosecutors once police conclude their investigation, Spencer said.