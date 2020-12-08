Child abuse investigators seeing fewer reports during pandemic

As the pandemic stretches into its eighth month, more and more families have been impacted by periods of remote or distance learning. For child abuse investigators, the safety of children is a growing concern.
According to the National Children’s Alliance, 88% of all child abuse is perpetuated by a parent, a parent’s partner or a relative. With more than two-thirds of child abuse cases made by professionals, including teachers and counselors, child abuse investigators and others in the field are concerned that abuse in the home is going undetected and unreported.
Monica Shambaugh, executive director of CAPstone, told the Star-Herald the organization, a child advocacy center in Gering which assists law enforcement in child abuse and violent crime cases by doing forensic interviews and assisting families in other ways, has seen a decrease in child abuse reporting in the area. Forensic interviewers in Gering and Chadron conduct interviews, as required by state statute in cases where children have been alleged to have suffered physical or sexual abuse, witnessed a violent crime, including domestic abuse, or are possible victims of kidnapping or human trafficking.
“To put it in perspective, in 2019, we did the most interviews we have ever done here,” Shaumbaugh said. “And that was 540 interviews at CAPstone, in relationship to 2018, when we did 426. We were over a hundred more. "In January and February, we had done 108 interviews in two months and then the pandemic hits in March. In March, April, May and June, we were averaging 25 interviews a month.”
In June, Shambaugh said, officials started to see an increase in child abuse cases, likely because children returned to being involved in outdoor activities during the summer months. Officials conducted 218 interviews from June to mid-October, she said.
Suddenly, in mid-October, cases cut off again. Shambaugh attributes that sharp drop-off to the COVID-19 case surge in the state.
“People stopped moving around,” she said. “...We are ebbing and flowing just like the pandemic. As the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) go up, we’re going down.”
She said as COVID-19 cases went up, schools were changing the ways that they were meeting with kids, with some of them going to hybrid learning or kids even doing remote learning. Schools were having to utilize more substitutes, who children may not be as familiar with or may lack extensive training in spotting the signs of child abuse for reporting. More families were also experiencing quarantines and kids stopped coming to school as positive cases were reported.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a 60% drop in abuse cases in March, when COVID-19 cases first began in Nebraska and schools moved to remote learning.
“There are only so many things you can see online,” she said. “And there are only so many ways that kids can talk to people.”
Compared to 2019, officials are also seeing more domestic violence, Internet crime cases and sexting cases. She said cases involving children as young as 9 taking illicit photos have been reported. Pictures of child exploitation coming in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are seeing an increase in photos involving younger children.
“Parents, this is for you: you have to pay attention to what your kids are getting on,” she said.
Some common signs of child abuse that Shambaugh shared:
— A change in attitude, such as a child who has always been happy, go lucky, doesn’t want to talk to you or be around you.
— Change in hygiene, such as a child not wanting to shower anymore or be clean.
— A child reporting that they are having problems sitting down, urinating or other physical conditions.
— Bruises, including bruises that look like hand prints or other patterns.
— “I always tell people, pay attention to what kids draw,” she said. Young children drawing intimate body parts can be a sign of abuse.
— Listen. “We have to listen to our kids,” Shambaugh said. Very seldom do kids lie about abuse. Children talk about situations, such as disclosing parent’s drug use, neglect or other abuse.
Shambaugh said, “It’s just paying attention. We have to pay attention to our kids.”
If a child has reported abuse, a good reaction to have is to listen to a child, she said, not reacting with shock or even calling them a liar.
“The best thing that someone can do is listen, not ask a lot of questions, let them talk. Write what they say down. ... And use their words.”
She said using their words is important when investigators do an interview, to understand the words the child uses.
“It isn’t for you to investigate. You are the bearer of information,” Shambaugh said, saying that persons should report abuse to the Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services or to law enforcement.
“Everyone in the state of Nebraska is a mandatory reporter. Everybody.”
She said no one will be in trouble for reporting child abuse, if they do it in good faith, comparing it to helping someone on the scene of an accident and providing them aid. Reports to the Child Abuse Hotline are also anonymous and if the agency has received multiple reports, your report may be the one that assists law enforcement or child abuse investigators.
“We have got to protect our kids.”
Child abuse can happen in all types of families, she said. To report child abuse, Nebraskans can report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-652-1999, or call your local law enforcement agency. If you are witnessing a child abuse situation actively, Shambaugh said you should contact 911.
If a person has a question about red flags or other questions, CAPstone does encourage people to reach out to them with questions. They will refer people to make reports to the hotline.
CAPStone also recently completed its re-accreditation through the National Children's Alliance. The process includes an extensive application and site review process. Re-accreditation is completed every five years.
