Child abuse investigators seeing fewer reports during pandemic

Shambaugh said, “It’s just paying attention. We have to pay attention to our kids.”

If a child has reported abuse, a good reaction to have is to listen to a child, she said, not reacting with shock or even calling them a liar.

“The best thing that someone can do is listen, not ask a lot of questions, let them talk. Write what they say down. ... And use their words.”

She said using their words is important when investigators do an interview, to understand the words the child uses.

“It isn’t for you to investigate. You are the bearer of information,” Shambaugh said, saying that persons should report abuse to the Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services or to law enforcement.

“Everyone in the state of Nebraska is a mandatory reporter. Everybody.”

She said no one will be in trouble for reporting child abuse, if they do it in good faith, comparing it to helping someone on the scene of an accident and providing them aid. Reports to the Child Abuse Hotline are also anonymous and if the agency has received multiple reports, your report may be the one that assists law enforcement or child abuse investigators.

“We have got to protect our kids.”