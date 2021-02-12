 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cities declare snow emergency
0 comments

Cities declare snow emergency

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cities of Terrytown, Scottsbluff, and Gering are anticipating a large accumulation of snow over the next 48 hours, prompting a snow emergency declared beginning Friday Feb. 12, noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

ASK A COP: Parking obstructions and snow emergencies

The respective police departments will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated show routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

Contact your respective city office for additional information.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Torrington department receives protective gear
Crime

Torrington department receives protective gear

  • Updated

The Torrington community has fundraised for officers of the Torrington Police Department to get specialized armored vests. Each vest costs $2,100 and has plates in the front and back to protect officers in the event of a shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News