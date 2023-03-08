Police arrested Eric Spencer Thomas Jones, 34, on charges of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, Oxycodone, and Dilaudid) and possession of an open container, according to information released by Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Brass said Jones arrest stemmed from an investigation that began after police responded to several reports of a man pointing a handgun at motorists. Witnesses gave police a description of the man, as well as a vehicle description, and a officers located a man and vehicle matching those descriptions in the Walmart parking lot. When police attempted to make contact with the man, he allegedly ran from officers, who apprehended him and took him into custody.