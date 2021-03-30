Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Colorado man following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 92 near Scottsbluff.

According to the Cody Thomas, of the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities responded to a crash that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday, when the drivers of a Hyundai Santa Fe and Audi A4 were both traveling on Highway 92, west of Scottsbluff.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the Audi, identified as Fabian Hernandez, of Fort Collins, Colorado, intentionally struck the Hyundai several times, causing the Hyundai to roll and come to rest on the roof of the vehicle. Troopers and officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Officers arrested Hernandez, 31, on charges of willful reckless driving, second degree assault and violation of a protection order. A protection order had previously been issued against Hernandez for one of the occupants of the Hyundai. There were no serious injuries reported in the crash.

Hernandez arrested and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. NSP was assisted by the Morrill Police Department, Mitchell Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Rescue.