Colorado man injured in accidental shooting

A 33-year-old man injured himself when his gun discharged as he tried to holster it Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the 700 block of E. 18th Street at about 5:03 p.m. in reference to a 33-year-old man having accidentally shot himself in the right leg.

Capt. Lance Kite said officers applied a department-issued tourniquet to the man’s leg to stop the bleeding. According to scanner traffic, the man’s injuries occurred in the thigh area, with the bullet exiting behind the leg.

Kite said an investigation determined the man had been placing a handgun into an inside-the-waistband hostler, at which time the man’s gun, a 9 mm, discharged.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to provide medical treatment. The man was transported to Regional West Medical Center.

