Couple accused of selling methamphetamine

A Mitchell man and Scottsbluff woman face drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informant.

Raymond Runge, 41, of Mitchell, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony. Kerri Zerrenner, 49, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s investigator had arranged a controlled buy using an informant at a residence in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue in Scottsbluff on April 10, 2020. The informant had arranged to purchase $150 worth of methamphetamine from Runge and Zerrener.

The informant’s exchange with the two had been recorded. The informant alleged they provided Runge with the money and Zerrener had allegedly provided the informant with an eight ball of methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court. The substance was confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol Lab to be methamphetamine and weighed more than 2.8 grams.