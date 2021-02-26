Couple accused of selling methamphetamine

A Mitchell man and Scottsbluff woman face drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informant.
Raymond Runge, 41, of Mitchell, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony. Kerri Zerrenner, 49, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class II felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s investigator had arranged a controlled buy using an informant at a residence in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue in Scottsbluff on April 10, 2020. The informant had arranged to purchase $150 worth of methamphetamine from Runge and Zerrener.
The informant’s exchange with the two had been recorded. The informant alleged they provided Runge with the money and Zerrener had allegedly provided the informant with an eight ball of methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court. The substance was confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol Lab to be methamphetamine and weighed more than 2.8 grams.
The informant also allegedly purchased $80 worth of methamphetamine from Runge and Zerrener on April 9. During that exchange, the informant said, Runge directed cash be placed on a table and he provided methamphetamine to the informant.
The substance provided to the informant was confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol lab to be methamphetamine and weighed more than 1.6 grams.
Investigators noted in the arrest affidavit that the location of the couple’s apartment is within 1,000 feet of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Constitution Park is located in front of the library.
Runge has been charged in both the April 9 and April 10 incidents and Zerrenner has been charged in the April 10 incident.
They were both arrested on Thursday and arraigned on charges Friday.
Bond against Runge is set at $150,00. He is next scheduled to appear on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Zerrenner’s bond is set at $10,000 and she is next scheduled to appear in court on March 3.