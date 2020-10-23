Court documents lay out allegations against Scottsbluff liquor store owner

In January 2020, the Scottsbluff Police Department also received a Crime Stoppers tip in which a former employee alleged that over a two-year period that Singh had funneled quantities of alcohol through his Wyoming store because the cost was cheaper than in Nebraska. The employee alleged that the liquor was being sold at stores owned by Singh in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigator acquired records from the state of Wyoming, which serves as the wholesaler of all liquor, wine and spirits in that state, for the calendar year of 2019. Through those records, the investigator found that Singh had ordered more than $289,000 in liquor in 2019, which the investigator says in the affidavit that he believes to be excessive based on the population of the community.

According to a search warrant return, investigators seized more than 30 bottles of liquor from the Scottsbluff store.

An agenda for the upcoming Nebraska Liquor Commission hearing has not yet been announced, though records indicate that the commission has received reports about the Oct. 7 search on online listings of activity regarding the store.

Singh, who was cited following the Oct. 7 search of his store, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m.

