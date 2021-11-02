Court upholds conviction, sentence of sex offender

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of a Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in the sexual assault of child.
A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted John Addleman, aliases Johnathon Addleman and Jonathan Addleman, on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IC felony, and first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony, in July 2020. Charges stemmed from a June 2018 investigation in which two girls, then 9 and 15, alleged that a man who had dated their mother had sexually assaulted them in November 2017. The girl’s mother had since died, but police were able to determine Addleman’s identity through his employment as a disc jockey.
Addleman had also been charged as a habitual criminal and evidence of two prior sexual assaults was allowed as evidence during trial.
A Scotts Bluff County district court judge sentenced Addleman to 10 to 20 years imprisonment, with a 10-year mandatory minimum on the charges of third-degree sexual assault, and 30 to 60 years imprisonment on the charge of first-degree sexual assault, with a 15-year mandatory minimum. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
After trial, Addleman filed a motion for new trial, which was denied. He alleged that statements made by the prosecution during closing arguments amounted to misconduct that resulted in prejudice by the jury. He also alleged that the district court improperly issued a response to a question from the jury during deliberations and that evidence was insufficient to sustain a guilty verdict. The judge denied his motion for new trial.
In his appeal, Addleman objected to the state being allowed to file amended charges in the case, the evidence of his prior sexual assault convictions, sufficiency of the evidence and challenged evidence presented that cited him as the perpetrator in the case. In his appeal, Addleman cited an affidavit from a juror who made statements that the juror had been a “hold out” during deliberations” and ultimately changed his position.
The Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, and also his sentence. Addleman had argued that the sentence imposed was excessive. Addleman’s sentences were found to be within the statutory ranges as provided by statute and took into account assessments, including that he had been scored as very high risk to re-offend.