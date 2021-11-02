Court upholds conviction, sentence of sex offender

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of a Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in the sexual assault of child.

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted John Addleman, aliases Johnathon Addleman and Jonathan Addleman, on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IC felony, and first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony, in July 2020. Charges stemmed from a June 2018 investigation in which two girls, then 9 and 15, alleged that a man who had dated their mother had sexually assaulted them in November 2017. The girl’s mother had since died, but police were able to determine Addleman’s identity through his employment as a disc jockey.

Addleman had also been charged as a habitual criminal and evidence of two prior sexual assaults was allowed as evidence during trial.

A Scotts Bluff County district court judge sentenced Addleman to 10 to 20 years imprisonment, with a 10-year mandatory minimum on the charges of third-degree sexual assault, and 30 to 60 years imprisonment on the charge of first-degree sexual assault, with a 15-year mandatory minimum. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.