A Crawford couple face drug charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol was traveling north on Avenue I at about 12:53 a.m. when he allegedly observed a white pickup with a flat bed trailer. The trailer's license plate was damaged and he reported in the affidavit that he could not see the entire plate and its numbers. He stopped the driver at the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Shana Guest, 36, and alleged he could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The woman told the officer that her son had been driving the vehicle previously and that he used marijuana. The deputy ordered all occupants to exit the vehicle and conducted a search.

In a search of the vehicle, the deputy reported locating a purse and a black bag under the driver’s seat. Inside the bag, the deputy found multiple glass pipes with residue, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The deputy also located a large sword or knife, described as being 2 feet in length and a .22 long rifle. Guest said the rifle was owned by her husband, Jeffrey Guest, also an occupant of the vehicle. The deputy also reported finding additional drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.