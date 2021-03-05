Dawes County sheriff convicted of misconduct

According to the accounting of testimony in the ruling, Dailey had been contacted by one of his deputies, advising him of charges that would be filed against Sierra and that he would be arrested on charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment.

“Putting it mildly, based on the recording of the defendant received into evidence at trial, Sheriff Dailey was extremely upset that his agency was not immediately contacted regarding the investigation into the alleged sexual assault. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office had a contract with Crawford to provide law enforcement and a deputy lives in Crawford to assist with the same,” Roland said in the ruling.

Dailey also called the Nebraska State Patrol dispatch to speak to the captain of Troop E. According to testimony from Capt. Kurt Von Minden, Dailey was upset about the involvement of the Nebraska State Patrol in the investigation and “used lots of profanity.” Von Minden advised Dailey that the NSP had jurisdiction throughout the entire state and was not required to notify a local sheriff of an investigation, according to the information in the affidavit.