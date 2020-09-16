Defense: Former public defender scammed dealer, but no proof he intended to distribute drugs

Chaloupka asked Lujan if he knew how the court system worked, noting that the documents provided to Lujan were public record documents, and that plea deals and return of property seized are part of the processes in the court system.

On several occasions, as she cross-examined Lujan, Chaloupka referred to Worthman manipulating or scamming Lujan with claims that he had been working with others to resolve against cases to "get free cocaine for himself." She asked him repeatedly if he realized that Worthman had lied to him. In opening arguments, she said Worthman capitalized on "small-town rumors" that Lujan eagerly accepted to feed his ego as a drug dealer.

"It's one form or another of dishonesty," she said in cross-examining Lujan, saying that it was common in the drug world. She noted that the relationship consisted of various allowances, with Worthman even loaning Lujan money to purchase cocaine and guns so he could be supplied cocaine by Lujan. On the stand, Lujan denied he had been manipulated, saying that Worthman "worked miracles" on cases he had handled for him.