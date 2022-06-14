 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deuel County clerk arrested, accused of using county credit card for personal purchases

  Updated
  • 0

Authorities arrested the Deuel County clerk Tuesday, accusing her of purchasing more than $18,000 worth of personal items with the county’s credit card.

Polly Olson, 59, has been charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking.

According to information released by Cody Thomas, the Nebraska State Patrol public relations director, troopers arrested Olson without incident. NSP investigators were referred the case by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Discovery of the transactions can be traced back to an audit done by the county earlier this year. During the county commissioner’s April 19 meeting, Deuel County Attorney Jonathon Steller reported to the board that the audit had found that activity by the county clerk included personal purchases and that the county should develop a credit card policy to prevent personal purchases from being made.

Court documents allege Olson purchased personal between June 14, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2021. Numerous transactions were made with the official county credit card for clothing, groceries, toys, cat food and more.



Investigators allege that checks were written to reimburse some of the transactions, including checks written from Olson’s personal account. However, nearly $18,600 worth of transactions were not reimbursed.

According to court records, charges were filed Monday and a warrant was issued for Olson’s arrest. Investigators cited the county’s card as being used consistently and not one-time mistakes.

Olson was being held Tuesday in the Garden County Jail.

