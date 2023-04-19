April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and the DOVES Program is shining a light on the importance of healing and self-care for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, according to a press release.

Healing is a process that requires time, patience, and support. Survivors of sexual assault and abuse are sharing their stories and tips for self-care to help others find their way to healing.

One survivor shared, “Talking about how I feel has been essential to my healing process. Whether with a counselor, a trusted friend, or by journaling, sharing my thoughts and emotions helps me process my experiences and move forward."

The DOVES Program is dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence. It is essential to understand how to support a survivor in a way that is respectful and helpful. Some examples include:

• Ask the survivor how you can help them.

• Respect them enough not to pity them.

• Ask if it’s OK before you hug or even touch them, and be OK with a “no.”

• Offer to accompany them to their first therapy session or to DOVES.

• Allow them to tell you as much or as little as they need to.

• Aim to find the difference between being supportive and overbearing.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or abuse, know that you are not alone. The DOVES Program offers a 24-hour Helpline at 866-95-DOVES and a 24-hour Text Line at 515-599-6620 for immediate support.