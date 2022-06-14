 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver arrested in crash that killed 2

  Updated
Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man on charges in a crash that claimed the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol. Preliminary investigation by troopers allege that the driver of a southbound dump truck had been attempting to enter a construction zone on Highway 385 and failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford F-350. The dump truck entered the northbound lane, colliding with the F-350. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash.

The driver and rear-seat passenger of the F-350 were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family. A front-seat passenger in the F-350 was transported to Morrill County Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, Aldo Hernandez-Meza, 31, of Mexico, was transported to ​Morrill County Hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, troopers arrested Hernandez-Meza on charges of motor vehicle homicide and failure to yield the right of way. He is being held at the Morrill County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

