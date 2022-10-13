Driver injured when car struck by train

A driver suffered serious injures Wednesday in a collision with a train in Box Butte County

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the collision occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2 north of Alliance. The individual was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on Highway 385 when they left the road, crossed through a field, crossed over Highway 2 and came to a stop on the railroad tracks running parallel with Highway 2.

The driver escaped the vehicle before it was struck by an oncoming train but still suffered serious injuries. They were transported by Air Link to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

An investigation is still ongoing. The identity of the driver had not yet been released as of publication