Election, campaign changes targeted in Congress

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and the rest of the House of Representatives were to consider a resolution that could change the face of elections as we know it.

Smith said even though the legislation in H.R. 1 may be likely to pass the House, discussion is important on any bill to create talking points for the public and for the Senate.

“It’s important for us,” Smith said. “As an example, when we can have a strong vote in opposition in the House, that helps tee up the debate in the Senate. Obviously, the Senate operates under different rules, involving different personalities, and that’s all by design. The fact of the matter is, we need to do our job and speak out against the bad policy that’s contained in this bill and others.”

That debate and input is vital in passing along information and opinions on any piece of legislation.

“I always want to do what I can to contribute to the debate,” Smith said. “Sometimes the very perspectives involved speaking up, of course, it has to do with committee assignments as well, but it doesn’t always help to just repeat everything and take up more time. Often times, you may want to add some emphasis.