Election, campaign changes targeted in Congress

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and the rest of the House of Representatives were to consider a resolution that could change the face of elections as we know it.
Smith said even though the legislation in H.R. 1 may be likely to pass the House, discussion is important on any bill to create talking points for the public and for the Senate.
“It’s important for us,” Smith said. “As an example, when we can have a strong vote in opposition in the House, that helps tee up the debate in the Senate. Obviously, the Senate operates under different rules, involving different personalities, and that’s all by design. The fact of the matter is, we need to do our job and speak out against the bad policy that’s contained in this bill and others.”
That debate and input is vital in passing along information and opinions on any piece of legislation.
“I always want to do what I can to contribute to the debate,” Smith said. “Sometimes the very perspectives involved speaking up, of course, it has to do with committee assignments as well, but it doesn’t always help to just repeat everything and take up more time. Often times, you may want to add some emphasis.
“Basically, with a few exceptions over history, a bill will only be scheduled in the House if they know it’s going to pass. The majority party does not want to put up a bill they want to pass, but know that it will fail.”
The more evenly divided the parties are in either the House or the Senate, the more importance can be placed on the debate over any given issue.
“The closeness of the majority right now, basically, if five Democrats vote with Republicans, and all Republicans vote together, that means the bill goes down,” Smith said. “So, I’m kind of surprised this H.R. 1 has the support from Democrats that it does.”
Wednesday in the House was a day for debate on H.R. 1, dubbed as the For the People Act by it’s sponsors.
“I think it’s more accurate to call it ‘For the Politicians Act,’” Smith said. “It is something that sets up national standards for elections, controlling the policies, banning voter ID, perhaps, which number one, I think is a violation of what our founders intended through the constitution for elections to be carried out at the state level. There are several points of this bill today (Wednesday) that I think violate that intention.”
The elimination of voter identification was a sticking point for Smith, but there were other aspects of H.R. 1 he questioned.
“We don’t happen to have voter ID in Nebraska,” Smith said. “I think we should, but other states do. The courts have said it’s appropriate, and this would, among many other things, ban voter ID. Basically, it would mandate ballots be sent out to every registered voter without an effort to clean up the registration rolls. It’s a power grab by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, and it’s unfortunate. It will pass the House, more than likely, but I am hoping it won’t pass the Senate.”
Another provision of H.R. 1 is public financing of campaigns, amounting to a 6-to-1 match of public funds to personal donations.
“I keep hearing from the public that there is too much money in campaigns,” Smith said. “They don’t tell me there’s not enough money in campaigns.
“It’s a bit ironic that we were drastically outspent by the Democrats last fall, and yet they want to use public funds. They certainly displayed ample evidence of their ability to raise money, even small dollar funds online, and yet they want to do this public financing of campaigns. The public financing of campaigns has been on the wish list of the far left for a long time.”