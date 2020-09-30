Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Cedar County man



The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Robert Wiechelman, an 81-year-old white male. He is 6', 201 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in Coleridge at 0830 today and is driving a Blue 2018 Subaru Legacy NE 13C294. Mr. Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona. If observed call 911 or Cedar County Sheriff's office at 402-254-6884.



This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H



For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema