After hearing testimony over the course of the last week, a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted a Scottsbluff man in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man Thursday.

The trial of Gregory Moore, 57, began Monday and testimony concluded Thursday morning in the case. Charges against Moore stemmed from the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of Fernando Camacho-McBride. The jury returned a verdict after deliberating for about an hour. The jury, comprised entirely of women, found Moore guilty of the charges of second-degree murder, a Class IB felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

As the foreperson of a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury read the verdict, Camacho-McBride’s mother, Semalee McBride, grasped the hand of her husband, Todd, tightly and started crying. As the jury left the courtroom, she and her husband hugged tightly, while she sobbed. Later, she hugged a detective in the case as Semalee, Todd, joined by family, gave thanks for the verdict.

Semalee sat through the trial each day, mostly by herself, because her husband, Todd, had been unable to attend. He’d been subpoenaed as a defense witness for Moore, called largely because of comments that he’d made to police officers investigating the case.

Moore’s attorney, Kelly Breen focused in on those comments, questioning Todd McBride about them as the defense’s only witness Thursday. The comment made in a Dec. 1, 2020, interview with police, centered around Todd McBride saying that Camacho-McBride would not back down from a fight. The basic sentiment had been that Camacho-McBride would not back down from a confrontation and would defend himself in a fight, his dad said.

“If someone came for Fernando, he would definitely defend himself,” Todd McBride testified in reply to Breen questioning him about a statement to police that Camacho-McBride “was not a stranger to a fight.”

He questioned Todd McBride about fights that he had previously had when he had been serving in a juvenile detention center or at treatment centers. His dad said he knew of only two significant fights that he had been in. He was asked about McBride-Camacho having fights with his siblings or his biological father, of which the man said he was not aware.

That testimony lasted just 10 minutes, something Todd McBride lamented as he thought about being unable to sit next to his wife during the trial this week.

Later, recounting the things that people had told the family about their son since he was killed, Todd McBride talked about how people said he would do anything for his friends and family. They remembered his laugh, his smile and other fond things about him.

“Everyone says he gave the best hugs,” Todd McBride said, describing the large man enveloping people in big hugs. The McBrides adopted Camacho-McBride after he had been removed from his biological parent’s home at just 5 years old. He and his brother were fostered by the McBrides before they adopted him. The couple adopted nine other children.

During closing arguments, Kelly Breen, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, regularly referred to Camacho-McBride as a “drug addict” and a “drug abuser.” He argued that Moore had stabbed Camacho-McBride in self-defense.

He made claims that Camacho-McBride had been violent, making inferences from tests taken during his autopsy that showed that he had significant quantities of methamphetamine. He pointed to statements on that report that persons with quantities of methamphetamine in their system may exhibit violent behavior to describe Camacho-McBride as having been the aggressor in a fight with Moore.

He said there was no evidence that Moore intended to kill Camacho-McBride, but that his actions had been committed “in the heat of a physical struggle between two very large men.”

Prosecutor Doug Warner, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, explained the elements of the crimes of second-degree murder and the lesser offenses of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in his closing arguments.

He cast doubt on Moore’s claims he had attacked in self-defense, telling the jury that in Moore’s initial statements to police he never made reference to needing to protect himself from Camacho-McBride or to having been assaulted. Instead, he referred to protecting his “inventory” and that “illegal entry” had been made into his home.

“Never once does he say, ‘This guy threatened me. I was afraid for my life,” he said. “...In his mind, he’s justified because this is an illegal entry and ‘people were looking at my inventory.’ That’s his motivation. That’s the reason that he gives.”

However, Warner pointed out, the set up of the apartment building meant that Moore had to have let Camacho-McBride into his home. Apartment residents were notified by doorbell of a visitor, and had to go into a hallway and down stairs to let visitors into the building. He would then have had to be let into the apartment.

He also pointed to the injuries that Camacho-McBride had suffered, and compared them to Moore. Moore had one small cut on his hand, in the webbing of his fingers and believed to be from the paring knife that he had stabbed Camacho-McBride with.

Blood throughout the apartment showed that Camacho-McBride had fought for his life, trying to get away from Moore as he repeatedly stabbed him, Warner said. A neighbor heard a commotion at about 5 a.m., and a voice saying, “Stop, stop, stop,” that wasn’t Moore’s. However, he didn’t alert anyone to the disturbance until around 9 a.m.

Camacho-McBride suffered cuts all over his body — on his arms, on his face — having been sliced multiple times by the knife. Camacho-McBride died after having bled out after suffering stab wounds in his left upper arm, where the brachial artery is located. He had also been stabbed in the head, with the knife having penetrated so deeply that it hit bone and broke in half.

He called Moore determined in his attack of Camacho-McBride, saying, “He didn’t give up. He continually went after him.”

On the night that he died, Camacho-McBride had apparently went to Moore’s home for a place to stay as he was not able to stay at his girlfriend’s home or his parent’s home when he was not sober. He had spent the months prior to his death being homeless, bouncing from friend’s and family member’s homes due to his struggles. Todd McBride testified that his son had not come to his parent’s home on the night of his death because he had set rules that Camacho-McBride couldn’t come to the home if he was not sober. He said his concerns had stemmed from him having teenagers in his home, though Breen gestured to the McBride family during his arguments, stepping toward them, and contending that they had not been truthful about the reasons they didn’t allow him to come to their home when under the influence.

At times, during the trial like at that moment, Semalee bristled. She wanted to react with anger as she heard some of the questions and the claims that Breen made about her son, but tried to keep her emotions in check so she could stay in the audience during the trial. However, despite the difficulties of sitting through the trial and hearing untruths about the young man, she said, she stayed steadfast. Someone needed to stand up for Camacho-McBride, she said, and that was her way to do that, to see that he got the justice he deserved.

“He was just 23 years old,” Semalee said, saying he didn’t get a chance to right his life. “At 23, you think you’re invincible.”

Though Camacho-McBride did have his troubles, starting to struggle in his teen years, he is remembered by his friends and family as a good kid and as a young man who was trying to do the right thing and work through his problems, Semalee said. He was known for being generous and had an affable nature.

Asked what she wanted people to know about Camacho-McBride, she said, “He was loved.”

Thursday’s verdict came just less than two weeks before Camacho-McBride would have marked his 26th birthday.

Moore did not sit through testimony on Wednesday or Thursday, but was in the courtroom to hear the verdict. Four deputies and four jailers escorted Moore into the courtroom and he remained in handcuffs during Thursday’s proceedings. After briefly talking to his attorney, Moore muttered to himself as he was escorted from the courtroom.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for July 21, 9 a.m. Judge Andrea Miller, who presided over the case, ordered a pre-sentence investigation.