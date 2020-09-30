FBI seeking information in child sexual assault investigation

The FBI issued a press release across the nation as it attempts to seek information in a child sexual assault investigation.

According to information released by FBI-Omaha’s public information officer Amy Adams, the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 42, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at the FBI website at http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap

Initial videos of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October of 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a White male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.