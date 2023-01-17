 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fight prompts investigation at YMCA

Scottsbluff Police investigated a report of juveniles in possession of a weapon at a local facility Monday.

According to information released by Cpl. Royce Massie Monday, police responded at about 4:57 p.m. to the YMCA to a complaint of someone having seen juveniles in one of the gyms with a gun. Officers made contact with several juveniles having a disagreement, however, police did not locate a gun.

Massie said that the juveniles were released to their parents, and one was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol. The juveniles in the group alleged to have the gun issued trespassing notifications from the YMCA.

Officers with the Gering Police and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office both assisted with the call.

