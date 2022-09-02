Filmmaker Sasha Neulinger shares story as CAPstone, CASA spotlighted at Light of Hope

Documentary filmmaker and advocate Sasha Neulinger shared his personal story of overcoming child abuse at the 14th annual Light of Hope fundraiser Thursday.

Child advocacy groups CAPstone and CASA of Scotts Bluff County organized the Business After Hours at the Gering Civic Center. An audience of around 300 people attended.

“I’m really honored to be here, this was a great event tonight. We had a great turnout … it’s really encouraging to see a community that’s so engaged in the fight against child abuse,” Neulinger said. “…What I want people to understand is trauma does not have to define the trajectory of a child’s life if that child has proper support in the community, and that’s what CAPstone and CASA can do for the child.”

CAPstone, a child advocacy center, establishes safe, child-friendly environments for children being physically or sexually abused when providing interviews. The organization also works with area providers to ensure training for medical examinations.

CASA of Scotts Bluff County provides court-appointed special advocates who help child abuse victims in the county court system.

The first Light of Hope was held in 2008. It started out as a breakfast at the Scottsbluff Country Club, but was later reorganized as a Business After Hours event. All throughout, it’s goal has been to inform the community about how they can help end child abuse.

“You’d think it’d get easier, but it doesn’t because it doesn’t go away, ever,” CAPstone executive director Monica Shambaugh told the audience. “When Sasha said that this stuff happens, just like what happened to him in Philadelphia happens here, and our kids deserve better.”

Neulinger founded an organization, Voice for the Kids, which helps other groups giving aid to child abuse victims. He’s delivered more than 100 keynote speeches worldwide and has risen over $7 million in the fight against child abuse.

On Thursday, he told his story to the crowd at the Gering Civic Center so they could learn more about how crucial that fight is.

Starting when he was just 4 years old, Neulinger said, he was sexually abused by his uncles Howard and Larry Nevison, as well as by Larry’s son Stewart Nevison. They threatened to kill him if he told anyone; Neulinger only told his mother after he discovered his cousin was also abusing his younger sister.

Larry and Stewart Nevison received jail sentences of 11 years and 11 months, respectively. However, they — as well as Neulinger’s own father — said they had also been victims of sexual abuse in their youth.

“This is what happens when we don’t have resources in our community to talk about child abuse … This was a multi-generational child sexual abuse case,” Neulinger told the audience.

He said Howard Nevison, an esteemed cantor at New York City’s Reformed Jewish Temple Emanu-El, perpetrated much of the abuse.

Howard Nevison was able to raise millions of dollars for his defense. Court proceedings dragged on for almost a decade.

Neulinger said he didn’t want the proceedings to follow him into his adult life; prosecutors accepted a plea deal from Nevison’s team, and Neulinger was finally able to confront his uncle in court.

“I told him that despite all his threats, and all the pain he caused, I was going to go on and live my life to the fullest,” Neulinger told the audience Thursday.

His uncle, charged with five misdemeanors for child sexual assault, received just 12 years of probation.

Neulinger, however, could move on with his life. He told the crowd he graduated from college, experienced new jobs, moved to Montana and got involved in new hobbies. He met his wife and they’re expecting their first child in February.

Overcoming abuse is the focus of his 2019 autobiographical documentary REWIND.

“Child abuse is perpetuated when there aren’t resources available in the community. …We have to bring it out of the shadows and accept the painful truth so it doesn’t have to become the painful reality,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Victims of child abuse deserve more support than what he received around the turn of the century, Neulinger said. He said it is crucial organizations like CAPstone and CASA receive assistance because of the vital service they provide to the children who need it.

CASA executive director Kelcie McBride said, “It’s super important for us to let people know the work we’re doing, because some people aren’t involved in the child welfare system … we need our community to know about that and know there’s a need there for them to support us.”

McBride said child sexual assault isn’t a topic widely discussed, especially from a male perspective like Neulinger’s. She said it’s important for the community to be aware of it because even places like the Panhandle aren’t immune to it.

CASA currently has 41 volunteers, the most the organization has ever had, but McBride said they’d need 150 to serve all the kids in need in the community.

For CASA and CAPstone, monetary donations form an important part of helping their operations. The Light of Hope event serves as an important fundraiser for both, as audiences become more aware about the prevalence of child abuse and the ways they can help victims.

Donations are split evenly between the two groups. Shambaugh said the events raise an average of $15,000 — $17,000 apiece for them.

“We just have people out here who are generous beyond generous,” she said.