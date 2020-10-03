 Skip to main content
Firefighter Ministry accepting nominations for annual awards
Who is your first responder hero? Firefighter Ministry is currently taking nominations for its annual First Responder Hero Award.

Carissa Smith, organizer of Firefighter Ministry, established the annual awards three years ago.

“I thought it would be great to show the first responders that they are appreciated. I Let the community nominate them. Let us know why they think they should be appreciated.”

Smith said that a firefighter, police officer, dispatcher and paramedic/EMT are recognized each year.

She said that Firefighter Ministry has received some nominations, as the process began on Sept. 10. Nominations are being accepted until Oct. 10.

To date, she said, “we have not had the same person nominated twice. Most people are nominating first responders for their commitment and service to the community, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nomination forms are available on the Firefighter Ministry Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/FirefighterMinistry or on the First Baptist Church website,

For more information, contact Smith, 308-631-9674.

