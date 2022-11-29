Five businesses cited in alcohol compliance checks

Seventeen (17) law enforcement officers checked 77 businesses in Scotts Bluff County during compliance checks on Nov. 19.

The compliance checks were conducted as a result of the collaborative effort of Gering Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsbluff Police Department. According to a release from the Monument Prevention Coalition, five businesses were alleged to have been found noncompliant. Employees at three of the five businesses checked the driver’s license and allegedly continued to sell alcohol to the minors.

Lanette Richards, of Monument Prevention Coalition said, “(It) is very disheartening to see that this is the highest noncompliant rate that we have seen in many years. In addition to this, businesses still sell to minors, even though the driver’s licenses were checked."

The businesses that failed the alcohol compliance checks were: Cigarette Chain, Git N Split, Maverick, Main Street Wine and Spirits, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, said, “It’s clear from the results that the majority of the businesses in Scotts Bluff County abide by the law and refuse to sell to minors, but there are still a few businesses that violate the law and put our youth at risk.”

Of the five businesses that failed, Cigarette Chain and Git N Split have prior violations on record with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission from the Spring 2022 compliance checks, according to information released by Monument Prevention Coalition.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

"There is continued alcohol server training available almost each month in Scotts Bluff County. The first question that each server/seller of alcohol is to ask is to see the driver’s license,” she said. “With the holidays coming upon us in the next couple of months, we need to have alcohol license establishments to be diligent in keeping alcohol out of the hands of our youth.”

Heightened efforts to prevention of underage drinking tragedies are underway for the holiday season. Concerned citizens who suspect an underage drinking party or an adult providing alcohol to a minor are encouraged to call the statewide underage drinking tip line at 1-866-MUST-B-21 (1-866-687-8221). It’s anonymous. If you see an underage drinking party in progress, call 911 immediately.

The operation was funded in whole or in part under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Grant through the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services and Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority.