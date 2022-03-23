Formal charges filed against Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez in alleged gun theft

Court documents have revealed additional details about the investigation that led to the arrest of a Minatare Police officer accused of stealing weapons from the department.

On Tuesday, March 22, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigators arrested Bryan Martinez, 32, at his residence on suspicion of issuing or passing a bad check, a Class II misdemeanor, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking, a Class IV felony. Formal charges were filed Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to court documents, Martinez, who had been employed by the Minatare Police Department since November 2017, is alleged to have taken three firearms from the Minatare Police Department. Martinez headed the department during that time.

Authorities allege he stole his own department-issued Glock 19 pistol, as well as a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. He is alleged to have pawned the firearms at the Mister Money store in Scottsbluff: the Glock 19 on April 12, 2021, the Sig Sauer on Aug. 5, 2021, and the Mossberg on Oct. 22, 2021. He is alleged to have received $950 for the firearms across the three transactions. The handguns were purchased by other individuals in late December while Martinez allegedly retrieved the shotgun in early January.

According to court documents, the guns were discovered to be missing from the inventory when the Minatare Police Department appointed a new police chief.

The documents also allege Martinez bought a Zev Technologies 9mm pistol, three Glock 17 magazines, a right-handed holster and a soda from Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply in Scottsbluff on Dec. 8, 2021, then paid for the $1876.58 purchase with an insufficient check. In January, they said, the business contacted the NSP and reported the insufficient funds. The documents describe one manager telling the NSP that Martinez advised them: “I owe you some money.” As of mid-March, however, store officials told investigators that the man had done nothing to repay the returned check or return the items.

The court documents allege that Martinez knowingly had a negative account balance when he wrote the check and had not had sufficient funds to pay for the purchase throughout December 2021.

Bail in the case has been set at $25,000 with a 10% provision, which has been posted and Martinez has been released from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. Martinez is scheduled to appear for his first court appearance on Friday, April 1. The case is currently slated for a preliminary hearing on April 15.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case. An attorney is not yet listed in Martinez’s case.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.