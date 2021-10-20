Former 21st Century Leasing Company manager charged with theft

The former manager of an area leasing company is accused of embezzling funds for personal use.
Cory E. Huber, 40, has been charged with theft by deception, greater than $5,000, a Class IIA felony. According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County, Huber “unlawfully used” funds belonging to 21st Century Leasing in excess of $388,000 to purchase “personal recreational equipment with no intention of or ability to meet all obligations” to 21st Century Leasing LLC, the company he had been employed by until July 2021.
According to an affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, the Nebraska State Patrol began investigating in September after being contacted by the chief financial officer for 21st Century Equipment LLC, Tim Geischen. Geischen reported that Huber, who had been employed by the 21st Century Leasing LLC, had used company funds to purchase personal vehicles. The leasing company is a division of 21st Century Equipment LLC.
The investigator interviewed Geischen and Devin Furby, financial analyst and subsidiary controller for 21st Century Equipment, on Sept. 8. The two men brought documentation that they outlined as showing several transactions in which they alleged Huber used company funds to purchase various vehicles, from automobiles to motorhomes for his personal use. Huber had served as the division manager for 21st Century Leasing LLC for six years until he abruptly quit on July 22, according to the arrest affidavit. As the district manager, the men said, he had access to write checks, take out loans, execute lease agreements and transfer money on behalf of the leasing company. When a new leasing director took over, the two men alleged that anomalies with some of the leasing documents were discovered.
Geischen told the investigator that in 2015, Huber had requested permission to purchase and lease a 2005 Yamaha boat and trailer using 21st Century Leasing. The boat and trailer were purchased for $17,500. Records weren’t available for the original transaction, and the leasing company doesn’t possess any records that show whether Humber made payments on the boat and trailer. However, Geischen said he believed that the boat and trailer were used by Huber as a trade-in in January 2019 when he purchased another boat, accessories and a boat trailer. Huber received a credit of $11,000 and allegedly used 21st Century Leasing to take out a bank note in the amount of $38,053.45, the same amount used in wiring money to a North Dakota boat retailer.
According to the interview, when 21st Century Leasing finances equipment or vehicles, they self-finance or do it through a bank loan. Bank loans are paid by the company, regardless if the lessee makes payments to ensure the company remains in good standing. The company made installment payments on the loan for five months. Furby told investigators that he believed Huber had sold the second boat and though Huber payed $31,339.54 on the loan, he did not pay the full purchase price or the interest on the loan. The investigator alleges that 21st Century Leasing suffered a loss of $11,966.76 on the note related to the alleged theft by deception.
In the affidavit, the investigator alleges that there are “numerous other transactions which are similar in nature” in which Huber used 21st Leasing Funds to purchase vehicles and recreational vehicles without the knowledge of 21st Century Leasing. Of all the instances in which Huber is alleged to have used the leasing company to purchase vehicles, only one had a record of payment.
An arrest warrant for Huber was issued on Sept. 27. After being arrested in Laramie County, Wyoming, Huber appeared for the first time in Scotts Bluff County Court on Oct. 8. He posted a $15,000 bond, with a 10% provision.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 23.