Former 21st Century Leasing Company manager charged with theft

Geischen told the investigator that in 2015, Huber had requested permission to purchase and lease a 2005 Yamaha boat and trailer using 21st Century Leasing. The boat and trailer were purchased for $17,500. Records weren’t available for the original transaction, and the leasing company doesn’t possess any records that show whether Humber made payments on the boat and trailer. However, Geischen said he believed that the boat and trailer were used by Huber as a trade-in in January 2019 when he purchased another boat, accessories and a boat trailer. Huber received a credit of $11,000 and allegedly used 21st Century Leasing to take out a bank note in the amount of $38,053.45, the same amount used in wiring money to a North Dakota boat retailer.

According to the interview, when 21st Century Leasing finances equipment or vehicles, they self-finance or do it through a bank loan. Bank loans are paid by the company, regardless if the lessee makes payments to ensure the company remains in good standing. The company made installment payments on the loan for five months. Furby told investigators that he believed Huber had sold the second boat and though Huber payed $31,339.54 on the loan, he did not pay the full purchase price or the interest on the loan. The investigator alleges that 21st Century Leasing suffered a loss of $11,966.76 on the note related to the alleged theft by deception.