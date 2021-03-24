Former attorney seeks new trial on drug charge

A former public defender convicted of possessing cocaine has filed a motion for a new trial.

In January, former Box Butte Public Defender Jon Worthman, who lives in Scottsbluff, was found guilty of a charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, not less than 10 grams but more than 28 grams, a Class ID felony. The finding came after a bench trial in September 2020 in front of Judge Richard Birch, an 11th District Court judge in North Platte.

The conviction stems from the Jan. 7, 2020, arrest of Worthman after he had arranged to purchase two eight balls of cocaine from an informant. Investigators observed the controlled purchase and arrested the man.

Worthman is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, however, his attorney, Maren Chaloupka, has filed a motion for new trial. A hearing on that motion is also scheduled for Friday.