Former Bayard clerk accused of embezzling from cemetery district

A former Bayard woman has been accused of embezzling funds from a Panhandle cemetery district.

Joyce E. Mick, 69, of Lincoln, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $5,000 or more, a Class IIA felony; and theft by unlawful taking, $1,500 or more but less than $5,000.

According to a complaint filed in Morrill County Court on Oct. 31, Mick is accused of stealing funds from the Bayard Cemetery District between January and December 2020 and January and December 2021, respectively.

A misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking, a Class I misdemeanor, was dismissed when the case was bound over to district court for trial.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) investigated and issued a citation to Mick on Oct. 31, when a complaint was filed in Morrill County Court.

Affidavits of probable cause — documents generally filed with cases and outlining the basic facts behind charges — weren’t filed with the county or district court cases, however, a Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts letter issued Aug. 22, 2022, to Rick Valentine, the president of the Bayard Cemetery District, gives some background about the allegations against Mick.

That letter, written by Deputy Auditor Craig Kubicek, cited that the state’s auditor’s office had referred its findings from an audit to the NSP, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Morrill County Attorney. Kubicek reported that the cemetery district had contacted the state office to investigate alleged financial improprieties by Mick, the former secretary and treasurer of the district, and it had examined the district’s records.

Kubicek cited that Mick had been serving as the secretary/treasurer of the district until resigning in October 2021. As the secretary and treasurer, the woman wrote paychecks for employees, including herself. The board alleged that Mick had been issuing monthly payroll checks in excess of the wages she had been approved to receive, which the auditor noted had been approved in 2007 as $525 per month.

The auditor examined records, showing that between 2019 and 2021, Mick had allegedly written payroll checks to herself that were in excess of $15,750 to the salary she was to have received. According to the report, one of the checks, issued in December 2020, amounted to nine months’ worth of Mick’s approved salary.

The auditor’s office also noted more than $44,000 in other “questionable expenditures.” During her tenure as the cemetery district’s secretary and treasurer, Mick had served as the Bayard city clerk. She also served as the administrative assistant and bookkeeper for Panhandle Area Development District and the Panhandle Resource Conservation and Development. Two of the questionable expenditures included payments in excess of $500 to PADD. Because of an inability to provide documentation to support the questioned expenditures, the auditor’s office questioned the propriety of the disbursements, Kubicek said. However, charges in the court filings seem to only coordinate with the excess funds paid directly to Mick.

Mick, who is being represented by attorney Stacy Bach, appeared in county court on Nov. 16 for arraignment and a preliminary hearing was held on Nov. 21. Mick is next scheduled to appear in Morrill County District Court for arraignment on Jan. 3, 2023. Gail VerMaas, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

In Kubicek’s letter, he did make recommendations to the district board to correct activity that would prevent thefts, such as not engaging in practices like pre-signing checks, meeting regularly to review expenditures, and other recommendations. The district replied that it had taken steps, including meeting regularly, to provide more oversight of the cemetery district’s finances.