A former Bayard woman has pleaded to charges in connection with the embezzling of funds from a Panhandle cemetery district.

Joyce E. Mick, 69, of Lincoln, plead guilty to one count of theft by unlawful taking, $1,500 or more but less than $5,000, a Class IV felony, on Monday, May 1, according to Morrill County District Court records.

Mick had been scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference, but court records indicate Mick, represented by Stacy Bach, and special prosecutor Gail VerMaas, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, entered a plea agreement. In exchange for a plea of no contest to the charge, charges of theft by unlawful taking, more than $5,000, a Class IIA felony, and theft by unlawful taking, between $500 and $1,499, a Class I misdemeanor, were dismissed. The prosecuting attorney also agreed to recommend a probation sentence.

The woman has also agreed to pay $22,585 in restitution to the Bayard Cemetery District.

Court records didn't indicate a date had yet been set for sentencing, but Judge Andrea Miller did recuse herself. Judge Leo Dobrovolny will decide the sentence in the case, with a pre-sentence investigation scheduled.

The case against Mick stems from a Nebraska State Patrol investigation. Though affidavits of probable cause or others were not available in the court filings, a Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts letter issued Aug. 22, 2022, to Rick Valentine, the president of the Bayard Cemetery District, gives some background into the allegations against Mick.

That letter, written by Deputy Auditor Craig Kubicek, cited that the state auditor’s office had referred its findings from an audit to the NSP, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Morrill County Attorney. Kubicek reported that the cemetery district had contacted the state office to investigate alleged financial improprieties by Mick, the former secretary and treasurer of the district, and it had examined the district’s records.

Mick was accused of having written monthly payroll checks to herself in excess of the wages she had been approved to receive. The auditor examined records, which he said showed that between 2019 and 2021, Mick had allegedly written payroll checks to herself that were in excess of $15,750 of the salary she was to have received. According to the report, one of the checks, issued in December 2020, amounted to nine months’ worth of Mick’s approved salary.

The auditor’s office also noted more than $44,000 in other “questionable expenditures.” During her tenure as the cemetery district’s secretary and treasurer, Mick had also served as the Bayard city clerk and also served as the administrative assistant and bookkeeper for Panhandle Area Development District and the Panhandle Resource Conservation and Development. Some expenditures to PADD were questioned during the audit, however, charges in court filings only coordinated with excess funds paid directly to Mick.