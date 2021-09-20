Former coach, convicted of taking illicit photos, sentenced to jail

A former softball coach has been sentenced to jail on charges of taking illicit photos and videos of women and girls.
During a sentencing hearing on Friday, Sept. 17, Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Darrell Dean, 46, to 360 days in jail and three years of probation.
Dean has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.
In May, Dean agreed to a plea agreement in the case, pleading to two charges: possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony, and unlawful distribution of an intimate image, a Class IV felony. Charges allege that Dean took illicit video of a woman and three girls younger than the age of 16, with allegations stemming from June 2018 to April 2019 and April 2019 to May 2019.
Police began investigating Dean on Nov. 14, 2019, after a woman notified police that she had been in a relationship with Dean and discovered video of herself involved in sexual intercourse on the man’s phone, which she had not consented to. The woman also found pictures of a then-7-year-old girl’s buttocks and anus, and the man’s hand is pictured on the child’s lower back. In discovering the videos and photo, she told police she had found other videos, including of a girl, 13 to 14 years old, standing in front of a bathroom mirror at the man’s house, in which she is exposing her breasts. She said the video appeared to have come from a camera attached to the garage and looking into the mirror.
The woman said she accessed the man’s iCloud account and located three more videos of girls, ages 14-15, undressing in the bathroom and the videos showed their breast, buttocks and vaginal areas as they changed into swimming suits. The woman told police she had found a black plug in box containing a hidden camera and also discovered an app on his phone for a private photo vault, in which she discovered photos of unsuspecting women sitting on bleachers or bending over.
Police executed a search warrant in Nov. 15, 2019, on Dean’s property, locating black sunglasses which contained a camera, an Apple iPhone, three game cameras, and a hidden camera AC adapter box. Police also obtained a search warrant for the man’s iCloud account, with evidence corroborating the woman’s statements about the illicit photos. The majority of the photos were taken during high school sporting events or while girls were boating or water skiing. Five of the videos specifically involved Gering softball players, focusing on the girls’ buttocks while they were clothed.