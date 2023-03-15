BIG SPRINGS — A South Platte School District employee and former coach accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl has pleaded no contest in a plea agreement.

Court documents filed in Deuel County Court indicate that Joel Foster, 38, and prosecutors entered a plea agreement in the case on Monday, March 13. Foster pleaded no contest to an amended charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony. Two counts of committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; a second count of first-degree sexual assault, a Class IB felony; and first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, a Class IIA felony, were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement. A copy of the plea agreement was unavailable in online court records.

Foster is being represented by attorney Matthew McDonald. The state is being represented by Gail VerMaas, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, a special prosecutor in the case.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Foster Sept. 15, 2022, after an investigation. The patrol had received information that a South Platte Public Schools employee had inappropriate contact with a student, according to information released at the time.

Foster was listed as the South Platte boys basketball coach for the 2020-21 season before then-assistant Clint Koenen took over the program. In a districtwide email sent on Sept. 16, 2022, South Platte Superintendent David Spencer said Foster had been terminated as soon as the district learned of the allegations and had cooperated with the investigation done by the Deuel County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

The girl, now 16, was younger than 16 at the time the assaults are alleged to have occurred, from January 2022 to June 2022, according to the amended complaint filed. According to the initial filings in Deuel County Court, the girl was a student at the school where Foster worked. The affidavit in the case has remained sealed in the case since charges were filed in September 2022.

Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.