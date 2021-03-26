Former criminal attorney sentenced to 3 years imprisonment on drug charge

In arguments for sentencing, Doug Warner, an attorney for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, also made reference to Lujan’s character, saying that if anyone was aware of the type of person he was, it would have been the attorney who represented him and other associates as hired. However, as a person in Worthman’s position, a criminal defense attorney, to take advantage of that and use it to get cocaine for his own benefit “is totally unacceptable behavior,” he said. As part of Worthman’s ruse, he said, he “drew someone else’s name into it,” a reference to Lujan’s testimony that Worthman claimed he was providing drugs to a prosecutor and others in the justice system.