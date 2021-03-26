Former criminal attorney sentenced to 3 years imprisonment on drug charge

A district court judge sentenced a former criminal defense attorney to three years imprisonment on a drug charge Friday.
Judge Richard Birch, an 11th District Court judge assigned to preside over the case, sentenced Jon Worthman, 53, of Gering, to the mandatory minimum on a charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, 10 to 27 grams, a Class ID felony.
Worthman’s case involved an unusual set of circumstances. Authorities arrested Worthman on Jan. 7, 2020, after investigators with the WING task force recorded Worthman and an informant exchanging cocaine after Worthman arranged to purchase two eight balls of cocaine.
The informant turned out to be Jeff Lujan, a man with an extensive criminal record, and a client of Worthman’s. Worthman had represented the man in the past and, according to testimony at trial, represented friends and relatives of Lujan. Lujan testified during a bench trial in September that he provided cocaine to Worthman as payment for services. In exchange for drugs, Lujan claimed in his testimony, Worthman told him that he had arranged favors for Lujan and his associates, such as getting charges dismissed or even not filed.
At trial, Worthman’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, didn’t dispute that the man had been in possession of cocaine, but focused on whether or not he had been distributing cocaine. In her sentencing arguments, she also focused on that, as well as comparing the character of Lujan, who has an extensive criminal record, and Worthman.
A pre-sentence investigation recommended Worthman be sentenced to probation, noting he had no criminal history, according to Birch. However, statute put into place a mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment for a Class ID felony and punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment. a Class ID felony.
Chaloupka classified Worthman as the type of defendant who should be sentenced on the lower end of the sentencing scale — the mandatory minimum of three years. She said testimony showed no comparison between Worthman and others who had committed crimes of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. She compared Worthman to Lujan, who a Scottsbluff Police investigator referred to as a “midlevel trafficker” who sold in Nebraska and Colorado at trial.
Testimony and evidence at trial didn't support sentencing Worthman to anything above the mandatory minimum, she argued. There was no testimony or evidence introduced at trial that he had provided drugs to anyone, she said, referring to evidence characteristic in trials of other defendants accused of drug crimes. Worthman came to the attention of law enforcement, she said, because Lujan was “in desperate need of a deal.” She classified Worthman as an addict who had lost control of his life. She said he was “in the throes of addiction” and “trying to feed the beast inside of him.” She said conversations between Lujan and Worthman were “the crazy talk between an addict and his dealer.”
In arguments for sentencing, Doug Warner, an attorney for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, also made reference to Lujan’s character, saying that if anyone was aware of the type of person he was, it would have been the attorney who represented him and other associates as hired. However, as a person in Worthman’s position, a criminal defense attorney, to take advantage of that and use it to get cocaine for his own benefit “is totally unacceptable behavior,” he said. As part of Worthman’s ruse, he said, he “drew someone else’s name into it,” a reference to Lujan’s testimony that Worthman claimed he was providing drugs to a prosecutor and others in the justice system.
Birch cited the mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment in sentencing Worthman. With good time provisions, Worthman will serve about half of that sentence.
Also on Friday, Birch heard arguments on a motion for new trial. Chaloupka argued that Lujan’s continued criminal involvement should result in a new trial for Worthman due to credibility issues. Since trial, Scotts Bluff County prosecutors filed nine felony and 11 misdemeanor charges against Lujan in five different cases. However, as part of a plea agreement entered this week, Lujan has pleaded to one felony and three misdemeanors. A cooperation agreement for Lujan in exchange for his testimony in Worthman’s case resolved five felonies and five misdemeanors that would have been punishable by up to 51 years, she said.
Lujan “is the fruit of the poisonous tree,” she said, not Worthman. She classified him as a habitual criminal who “is acting like a man who really thinks the state is on his side” and continuing to commit felony after felony.
Warner argued that Lujan’s conduct after trial is not an issue, and is not an issue that results in new evidence that could result in a new trial. He said the current plea agreement is not relevant, and that the man's credibility had been questioned and attacked at trial.
Birch denied the motion for new trial, saying that he “did not have any illusions” about Lujan’s character when he considered testimony and evidence in finding Worthman guilty. If the prosecution waited to bring the trial at a time that Lujan ceased committing crimes, he said, “we would probably be waiting for years.”
Chaloupka indicated during court proceedings that she planned to file an appeal on Worthman’s behalf and asked that she would be able to continue as Worthman’s court-appointed attorney.