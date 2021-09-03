Former foster youth highlights advocacy during Light of Hope

About 175 people and numerous businesses helped raise an estimated $40,000 in donations during Thursday’s annual Light of Hope. The event benefits CAPstone and CASA, two organizations that help abused and neglected children in the community.
Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, said donations will still be coming in, but with $21,000 in donations from businesses and $18,000 from individuals, the fundraiser hosted by the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, the Light of Hope is on record to raise about the same amount of funds as it did last year.
“People were extremely generous,” she said. “... We had a great event. We heard lots of nice comments from people and, you know, we had a great time together.”
Shambaugh and CASA representatives Kelcie McBride and Missi Iasillo also were able to “share the stories” of the two organizations and the work that they do in the community. CAPstone is a child advocacy center, helping law enforcement in child abuse investigations by conducting forensic interviews of children and providing additional services, including counseling, to families. CASA of Scotts Bluff County pairs children involved in child abuse and neglect cases pending in the Scotts Bluff County courts with a volunteer mentor, who provides information to the courts on meeting the needs of the children.
“We had lots of first-time people attend,” Shambaugh said, saying that allows different people to hear about the work that the two organizations do. “... The only way we’re going to change things is if we education people.”
The numbers of attendees were down some compared to past years, with some people citing that they were not yet willing to attend an indoor event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and case levels continue to increase in the area. A Zoom option was available for people to attend virtually.
In fact, the night’s speaker, Nicole Abbott, a Miss Nebraska U.S. International winner and Nebraska’s CASA Champion 2021, spoke to the crowd virtually as she readies to move to New York to pursue a modeling opportunity.
Abbott, who had been removed from her biological parents' care as a child because they both used drugs and her mother suffered from mental illness, shared her story of support from a CASA volunteer.
As a child, the woman had experienced behavioral issues, which included her being at Boys Town and in an intensive residential treatment center. Through her childhood, she said, she had been in more than 20 foster homes, a couple of institutions and a homeless shelter. Her freshman year alone, she said, he had been in three different high schools.
However, it wasn’t until she was a sophomore in high school that she was paired with her first CASA. She said she remembered that CASA specifically because the advocate helped her as she battled not being able to have a cell phone, unlike others in her younger generation, and the CASA got her an iPhone touch.
“It was so meanigful because CASAs stand out to me because these people visit with you, talk with you, learn who you are, what you want, what you need.”
She said her CASAs served as a familiar face and served to represent her in court, where she said “these random people are just making these huge life decisions” for foster children like herself.
She said she looked forward to her CASA meetings, whether that was going to eat Chinese or just having a person to serve as her support system. When Abbott began competing in pageants, she said, her CASA attended her first pageant, being the only person there to support her.
Without her foster parents in the audience, or members of her own family, “I just remember feeling so overwhelmed with just like, it’s crazy how people who aren’t your real parents, or have just met you can just put so much time and love (in you), while the people who are supposed to couldn’t,” she said.
Through her own experiences, Abbott has gotten involved in advocacy, with her platform in pageants, “Not another statistic.” She said she is not a statistic and wants to push awareness about foster care and battle the stereotypes and challenges that foster children face as they age out of the system. She said she aims to show foster youth like herself that “you have a future, mo matter what you’ve been through. No matter how many people have told you that you don’t.”
She keeps in contact with her CASA, she said, and she promotes CASA in her pageant competition. She continues to compete and has had donation drives for foster closets, serves on the Nebraska Children’s Youth Advisory Board, working to promote policies like the Foster Children’s Bill of Rights. She recently signed a contract with a modeling agency in New York City and described herself as “super excited” to pursue her dreams. She said she’ll continue to devote time to CASA and sharing a message about the work that they do.
During the Light of Hope, which was a business after hours event, CASA and CAPstone representatives spoke about the work they do and shared videos that highlighted their work.
Shambaugh, who has worked with CAPstone since its planning phases in the 1990s and with the Nebraska State Patrol, encouraged people to continue to support children by supporting CAPstone and CASA. She noted how some people say that “in the good ol’ days,” they didn’t read stories about child abuse and neglect. Those cases exist, she said, but were kept secret, dealt with in families or even swept under the rug. Today, she said, “we need to facility change by helping to provide safe places for children to tell their stires, and people who can with them. We affect change.
“...These agencies and the children that they support are not going away,” saying that both CAPstone and CASA are priority organizations in the community in helping abused and neglected children.
People can still donate to the Light of Hope, and funds raised are split evenly among the two organizations. You can donate online at https://casaofscbcounty.com/ and look under the “Light of Hope” or “Donate” tabs.
Both organizations also accept donations year-round and may have some volunteer opportunities available.