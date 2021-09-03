Former foster youth highlights advocacy during Light of Hope

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was so meanigful because CASAs stand out to me because these people visit with you, talk with you, learn who you are, what you want, what you need.”

She said her CASAs served as a familiar face and served to represent her in court, where she said “these random people are just making these huge life decisions” for foster children like herself.

She said she looked forward to her CASA meetings, whether that was going to eat Chinese or just having a person to serve as her support system. When Abbott began competing in pageants, she said, her CASA attended her first pageant, being the only person there to support her.

Without her foster parents in the audience, or members of her own family, “I just remember feeling so overwhelmed with just like, it’s crazy how people who aren’t your real parents, or have just met you can just put so much time and love (in you), while the people who are supposed to couldn’t,” she said.